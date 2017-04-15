Dariush Live In Concert

For one night only, Dariush will perform many mega hits from his highly celebrated career at the prestigious Jack Singer Concert Hall. This spectacular show will feature a cast of renowned musicians in an evening that guests are sure to remember for years to come.

Dariush is considered as one of the greatest Iranian artists in the history of Persian pop music, best known for his warm and poignant bass voice heard in both ballads and socio-political songs.

and his music have swept the worldwide musical scene with an unforgettable and powerful mission. He has endeavored to create music of lasting worth and substance and through the years he has remained a true believer in the power of love and knowledge triumphing over tyranny and oppression.is also a social activist. Through his non profit organization, Ayeneh Foundation, he has been promoting education, awareness and prevention with regards to social maladies such as human rights violations, substance abuse, AIDS, street children and the plight of refugees among others.